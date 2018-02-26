Japan's Paralympians aim to continue Pyeongchang success

Para ice hockey player Satoru Sudo expressed hopes for a record medal haul Monday as he joined fellow athletes at the inauguration of the Japanese delegation for next month's Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics.

A day after the curtain came down on the 17-day Olympics, Sudo, who has been appointed captain of the delegation, gathered with about 30 disabled athletes to launch the campaign for the games in South Korea, where they will seek to replicate the success of their Olympic counterparts.

"Japan won a record 13 medals at the Olympics. I hope we can ride that momentum when we compete at the Paralympics," Sudo said at the inauguration ceremony in Tokyo.

"At Pyeongchang, I hope we can show the attractions of Paralympic sports, and motivate people with disabilities to play sports," he said.

Alpine skier Momoka Muraoka, who will be flag-bearer in the opening ceremony, received the delegation flag from Japanese Paralympic Committee President Mitsunori Torihara and five-time Paralympian Kuniko Obinata, who will lead the delegation to Pyeongchang.

The March 9 to 18 Paralympics will be the first Winter Games held in Asia since Japan hosted the 1998 Games in Nagano, where the hosts claimed 41 medals. In Pyeongchang, Japan aims to better the six medals won at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Obinata, who won Japan's first Winter Paralympic gold, said, "It's not an easy goal. But we'll be able to meet our target if athletes and members of the delegation get the best out of ourselves."

Obinata said it was important for the athletes to deliver good results at Pyeongchang, before Tokyo hosts the next Summer Games in 2020.

"If we can compete well in Pyeongchang and pass the torch to the athletes competing in the 2020 Summer Games, we can raise the recognition of the sports and contribute to making our society a better place for everyone to live in," Obinata said.

A total of 38 Japanese athletes will compete in five sports -- alpine skiing, ice hockey, cross-country skiing, biathlon and snowboarding.

