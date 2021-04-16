Online betting boosts horse race proceeds across Japan

Local horse racing is booming across Japan with proceeds hitting record levels due to the spread of online betting amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the profits also help improve the finances of regional governments with more tax revenues.

Local horse racing had followed a course of decline following the end of the country's economic boom in the early 1990s, causing a series of racecourse shutdowns.

In many cases, local governments are involved in the organizing of such races, compared with major races that are normally hosted by the Japan Racing Association.

In fiscal 2020, which ended last month, the proceeds from local races increased 30.1 percent from the previous year to 912.29 billion yen ($8.4 billion), the highest in nearly 30 years, according to the National Association of Racing, an administrative union of local race operators.

Horse racing is among so-called legal public gambling in Japan and efforts are also under way to boost popularity especially with younger people.

But since the outbreak of the virus, operators have hosted races without or with a limited number of spectators, prompting many fans to bet online instead.

At Kawasaki Racecourse of Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, races were held without spectators for 47 out of 63 operating days in fiscal 2020.

But the course's proceeds hit a record 91.1 billion yen, of which more than 90 percent was raised from online betting.

The operator distributes part of the proceeds to the municipal government of Kawasaki and the Kanagawa prefectural government. In the just ended year, the amount reached a record 6.03 billion yen, up 11 times from the previous year.

"As the local governments have been facing financial challenges, we increased the amount of profits distributed to them, rather than reserving them as internal funds," said Yasuhiro Senda, secretary general of the operator.

An official at the National Association of Racing also said, "We have recently seen more operators distributing profits to local governments. Horse racing can contribute to local finances and we consider it our mission."

