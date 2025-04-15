Organizers unveil sleek metallic torches for Milan-Cortina Olympics and Paralympics

The torches for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are unveiled during the official unveiling ceremony at Italian Pavilion of Osaka Expo 2025 in Osaka, western Japan, Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Organizers for the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Monday unveiled a sleek and minimalistic metallic design for the torches that will be used in the traditional relay ahead of next year’s Winter Games.

The torches, which were designed by Italian architect Carlo Ratti, were displayed at joint presentations at the Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, and in Milan.

The torches will be made primarily out of recycled materials, with a design system that lets the fuel canister be refilled up to 10 times — reducing the number of torches that will be needed, organizers said. Made from an aluminum and brass alloy, the Olympic torch features a blue-green hue while the Paralympic version is bronze colored.

“The design of the torch is intended to enhance the flame itself, the true essence of the torch relay,” organizers said. “The idea is to direct focus towards the flame, leaving the torch almost in the background. By concentrating on the simplicity of the design, the flame becomes the main protagonist.”

The Olympic flame will arrive in Rome on Dec 4 and will begin its journey across Italy two days later.

The 2026 Games run Feb 6-22 and the Paralympics run March 6-15.

