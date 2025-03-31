 Japan Today
Orioles Blue Jays Baseball
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano winds up to throw during first-inning baseball game action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
baseball

Orioles righty Sugano leaves his MLB debut after four innings because of cramping

TORONTO

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano left his major league debut against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday after four innings because of cramping, the team said.

Sugano took the mound to warm up for the bottom of the fifth before manager Brandon Hyde, Orioles trainers and an interpreter gathered around him for a conference. Sugano was seen flexing his right hand before walking off.

Making his first start in North America after 276 appearances with Japan’s Yomiuri Giants, Sugano allowed two runs and four hits against the Blue Jays.

Toronto's George Springer drove in both runs with a two-out single in the first inning.

Sugano walked two and struck out one. He threw 73 pitches, 45 for strikes, and retired five of the final six batters he faced.

Sugano signed a $13-million, one-year contract with Baltimore in December.

At 35 years and 170 days, Sugano is the oldest Japanese player to make his MLB debut since Ken Takahashi (40 years, 16 days) with the Mets in 2009.

Right-hander Matt Bowman replaced Sugano.

