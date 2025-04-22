Osaka’s clay-court season starts with loss in 1st round of Madrid Open

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after throwing her racket during her match against Lucia Bronzetti, of Italy, at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday.

tennis

Naomi Osaka's clay-court season started with a loss in the first round of the Madrid Open against Lucia Bronzetti on Tuesday.

Japan's four-time Grand Slam champion stumbled on match point as Bronzetti completed a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win before checking Osaka was OK as they approached the net for a post-match handshake.

The 55th-ranked Osaka was unseeded in Madrid for her first match in almost a month since reaching the fourth round of the Miami Open. Italy's Bronzetti will play fifth-seeded American Madison Keys in the second round.

Alexandra Eala will get a rematch with Iga Swiatek in the second round in Madrid after stunning the Polish player as a wild card in Miami last month. The 19-year-old Eala won her first-round match 6-3, 6-2 against Viktoriya Tomova.

Caroline Dolehide of the U.S. won 6-4, 6-4 against Elina Avanesyan to set up a second-round meeting with Liudmila Samsonova.

