Osaka 'enjoying' battle to get back to top

By Jed Court

Naomi Osaka is "enjoying" her fight to climb back to the upper echelons of tennis as she prepares for her French Open campaign, after showing signs of a return to form this year.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who missed a match point against eventual winner Iga Swiatek in one of the matches of the 2024 tournament, has returned to the world's top 50.

Osaka did not play in 2023 due to the birth of her daughter and struggled for consistency after returning to the professional circuit last season.

The Japanese star, who has been open in the past about her battles with depression and mental health issues, says she is relishing her tennis.

"I think I'm enjoying the time more. I'm enjoying seeing the newer players coming up," Osaka told reporters at Roland Garros on Saturday. "I don't know. Feels like the circle of life a little bit.

"I think for me I know that I came back and I'm choosing to spend this time away from my daughter in order to attempt to achieve things, so I have to make the most out of that time. Coming here or playing any tournament without a positive mentality would just be pointless."

The 27-year-old stepped down a level to play a second-tier Challenger event in Saint-Malo earlier this month and secured her first tournament victory since winning the 2021 Australian Open.

Osaka has also produced strong runs in bigger competitions, reaching the last 16 at both the Miami and Italian Opens.

"I think the decision itself (to play in Saint-Malo) was kind of difficult, because in your mind, you do have a little bit of pride," she admitted.

"There was a lot of pressure. I wouldn't really say it was to not lose, but it was more like I had in the back of my head, 'I wonder what people would say about me if I lost here'.

"Granted, I should never be thinking about that when I'm playing a tennis match... But I got over it."

Osaka revealed her preparations for Roland Garros, where she will face Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa in the first round, were hit by a 5:00 am wake-up call from anti-doping officials on Saturday.

"Today was kind of scary, because the last year I was here they also came at 5:00 am, and the lady couldn't find my veins at all," she added. "I had huge bruises on my arms for a while. Thankfully it wasn't the same lady. No shade to her."

Osaka has been wearing flower-inspired outfits this year and unveiled cherry blossom-themed shoes for Roland Garros, with potentially a kit to match.

"I'm really excited about the kit, because I designed it," she said. "I don't know if you can see from all the way over here, but I did my nails and they're sakura-themed too."

Osaka, who has never got past the third round at the French Open, will be playing Badosa for the first time on either Monday or Tuesday.

"It's kind of crazy that we have both been on tour but we haven't played each other yet," she said. "I think I'm going to be nervous because it is the first round, and I'm always nervous in the first round. Hopefully they'll put us on a really good court."

