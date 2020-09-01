Osaka edges Doi in 3 sets at U.S. Open; Djokovic advances, Gauff ousted

Naomi Osaka, top, touches rackets with Misaki Doi after defeating her in the first round of the US Open tennis championships in New York on Monday.

tennis

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka managed to overcome her own uneven play to pull out a three-set victory over Misaki Doi in an all-Japanese matchup in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday night.

The No. 4-seeded Osaka’s movement was an issue at times but she managed to win 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 against the 81st-ranked Doi in an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium as midnight approached.

Osaka made 38 unforced errors, 13 more than her winner total.

Osaka is coming off a left hamstring injury that forced her to withdraw from the final of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday.

Osaka wore a black mask with the name of Breonna Taylor emblazoned across the front before the start of the match. Taylor was a Black woman killed by police this spring.

Osaka tweeted during the Western & Southern Open that she was exhausted and “sick” over the many Black people killed by police.

In other women's action, Anastasija Sevastova knocked out the 16-year-old Coco Gauff in three sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

It was Gauff's earliest exit from a Grand Slam tournament in four appearances. A year ago, Gauff made it to the third round at Flushing Meadows before losing to 2018 champion Naomi Osaka in a match that ended in tears for the teen and a hug from the winner.

Sevastova had been just 1-8 in singles in 2020 and got the breakthrough win she needed again in New York. Sevastova was a semifinalist at the U.S. Open two years ago.

Gauff had 13 double-faults.

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova advanced in straight sets. Pliskova surged ahead of Anhelina Kalinina 4-1 in the opening set, lost three games in a row, then took the last eight for a 6-4, 6-0 victory. She had a 26-7 edge in winners.

Pliskova is ranked third in the world but has the top seed in New York.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber eliminated Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4.

In men's action, top-seeded Novak Djokovic breezed past Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.

Djokovic is the overwhelming favorite to win his fourth men’s championship and he cruised in his first-round matchup at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Djokovic pounded his chest and raised his racket in the air, keeping his celebratory routine intact even without fans in the stadium.

Djokovic is 24-0 in 2020 and has won 18 of his last 19 matches overall in Grand Slam tournaments.

Steve Johnson outgunned 16th-seeded John Isner 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (3) in a match that stretched 3 hours, 50 minutes. Seventh-seeded David Goffin held on to beat Reilly Opelka 7-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and 19th-seeded Taylor Fritz topped Dominik Koepfer 6-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

