Naomi Osaka Photo: AFP/File
tennis

Osaka out of top 10 for first time since 2018

1 Comment
PARIS

Naomi Osaka dropped out of the world's top 10 on Monday for the first time since winning the 2018 U.S. Open title as she continues to take a break from tennis.

The Japanese star, a former world number one, has not played since exiting the U.S. Open in the third round last month.

Osaka has fallen to 12th in the WTA rankings, her lowest mark since before her first of four Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows three years ago, when she beat Serena Williams in an infamous final.

Last week, the 23-year-old said that her return would be "probably soon" and that she "kind of" has "that itch again".

Osaka had previously pulled out of the French Open and skipped Wimbledon this year to protect her mental health.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza jumped to sixth in the rankings after winning the title in Chicago last week.

Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who lost to Muguruza in the final, climbed to a career-high ranking of 14th.

WTA top 20 on October 4:

  1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 9,077 pts
  2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 7,115
  3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,285
  4. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4,756
  5. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4,668
  6. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4,595 (+3)
  7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,376 (-1)
  8. Sofia Kenin (USA) 4,190
  9. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4,055 (+1)
  10. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3,835 (+2)
  11. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3,735
  12. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 3,326 (-5)
  13. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3,255
  14. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3,220 (+2)
  15. Angelique Kerber (GER) 3,105 (-1)
  16. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,983 (+1)
  17. Simona Halep (ROM) 2,982 (-2)
  18. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,885
  19. Cori Gauff (USA) 2,815
  20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,616 (+3)

Selected:

  1. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2,558
1 Comment
Looks as if JT is not interested in reporting that Japanese women won the Asian Basketball Cup Title for the fifth time in a row.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why is this news? Yes, her mother is Japanese, and Naomi did live here for three years as a toddler, but she doesn’t speak the language, and more importantly, she has never chosen to physically reside in the country long term, to interact daily with the people, and participate in society (by for example, exercising her right to vote). Some may claim that she can’t do those things while she’s playing tournaments. Well, she’s not playing tournaments now. Where is she?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

