Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a volley during her quarter-finals match against Shelby Rogers of the United States at the 2020 US Open Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
tennis

Osaka beats Rogers to reach U.S. Open semifinals

1 Comment
By MATTHEW STOCKMAN
NEW YORK

Fourth seed Naomi Osaka overcame unseeded Shelby Rogers in straight sets to reach the U.S. Open semifinals on Tuesday and declared it "revenge" for earlier defeats.

The Japanese 2018 U.S. Open champion brushed aside the 27-year-old American 6-3, 6-4, in 80 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Osaka, 22, will play 28th-seeded American Jennifer Brady on Thursday for a place in the final.

Despite going into the last-eight match as favorite, world number 9 Osaka said she was apprehensive about playing the 93rd-ranked Rogers because she had failed to beat her in three previous outings.

"Honestly, I just felt like she had the upper hand because I've never beaten her," Osaka said. "And those memories are stuck in my head, so I consider this a little bit of revenge."

Osaka said a defeat to Rogers in 2017 on clay in Charleston had left "a really bad aftertaste in my mouth."

"I'm really glad I was able to have a much better positive attitude today," she explained.

Brady, 25, earlier ousted 23rd seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-2.

Osaka, of Haitian and Japanese heritage, walked onto the court wearing a face mask emblazoned with the name of George Floyd, the unarmed black man whose death in police custody in May sparked nationwide protests.

The 2019 Australian Open champion is wearing different masks honoring victims of racial injustice and police brutality throughout the tournament.

She has already donned face coverings bearing the names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Too easy! Well done Naomi-chan, thats sweet revenge. That Final with Williams is now almost inevitable, and Williams must be getting worried right about now!

Naomi-chan says his name for justice : George Floyd.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Keep going Naomi

0 ( +0 / -0 )

