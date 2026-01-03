 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Osaka Sick tennis
FILE - Naomi Osaka, of Japan, walks on the court for her women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, Sept. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
tennis

Osaka ill at United Cup in Perth but hopes to be OK for the Australian Open

0 Comments
PERTH, Australia

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka is feeling under the weather at the United Cup.

After losing her first match for Japan against Greece's Maria Sakkari on Friday, Osaka said she got "really sick” over the Christmas holiday period and wasn’t operating at 100% during the 6-4, 6-2 loss.

Osaka was coughing at times during the match and appeared to lack energy. She said she likely caught an illness from her two-year-old daughter Shai.

“I have been dealing with some health stuff, so I’m kind of just happy to be out here right now,” Osaka said. “It’s not serious but I’m not operating at the percent that I want to be operating at, which kind of sucks, because I had a really good offseason so I thought I was going to do really well here."

Osaka, who advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals last year, said she thinks she's nearly finished with the illness.

“I’m at the tail end of that but still not amazing,” she said. "I’m just trying to get better every day. I had a cough, a runny nose, like all that nasty stuff, so hopefully it goes away before the Australian Open.”

The first Grand Slam event of the year starts in Melbourne on Jan. 18.

Stefanos Tsitsipas wrapped up victory in the match for Greece over Japan with a 6-3, 6-4 win against Shintaro Mochizuki.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel