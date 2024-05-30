Osaka in tears after epic Swiatek defeat but admits: 'I've felt worse'

Slipped away: Naomi Osaka on her way to defeat against Iga Swiatek having squandered a match point

Naomi Osaka said she wept after Wednesday's epic French Open defeat to Iga Swiatek but insisted: "I've felt worse".

The Japanese star led 5-2 in the final set of a pulsating second round clash and even had a match point.

But defending champion Swiatek rallied impressively to record a 7-6 (7/1), 1-6, 7-5 win which kept her on course for a fourth title in Paris and fifth Grand Slam crown.

Former world number one Osaka, now ranked 134, was appearing at only a second Grand Slam since giving birth to her daughter last July.

"It was the most fun match I have ever played, the atmosphere was incredible, it was very memorable for me," said the 26-year-old. "I've felt worse, that's for sure."

Despite the defeat, Osaka said she can only take positives from the match which extended close to three hours and where she unleashed 54 blistering winners.

"I cried when I came off court but then I thought of how last year I was watching Iga win the French Open while I was pregnant," said Osaka after a match in which she won more points, had 17 more winners and more service breaks -- five to three.

"My dream then was to come and play against her, so when I think of that I try not to be too hard on myself. I'm just here for the vibes. I'm a hard court kid; I'd like to play her on a hard court."

Osaka, who has never got past the third round in Paris, came into the tournament with a lot of clay court tennis under her belt.

She reached the last 16 in Rome, knocking out top 20 players Marta Kostyuk and Daria Kasatkina on the way.

"I feel like I'm playing better because I have worked on specific things," she added. "But the results are not resulting!"

Osaka said she also took comfort in her personal journal which she updated immediately after the match. "I wrote 'I'm proud of you'. To say that to myself gives me power."

U.S. Open champion and third seed Coco Gauff defeated Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 6-4, while eighth seed Ons Jabeur overcame Colombia's Camila Osorio in three sets.

In men's action, world number three Carlos Alcaraz survived a huge scare at the hands of 176th-ranked Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong to reach the third round after a four-set triumph.

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz, who made the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year, scrambled to a 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 second round victory over a player taking part in only his second Grand Slam main draw.

The 21-year-old Spaniard was broken five times and hit 47 unforced errors before De Jong, playing his fifth match at the tournament, eventually wilted under the roof of Court Phillipe Chatrier.

"Every player can cause you trouble," said Alcaraz. "You have to be focussed in every round, have to play at your best, it doesn't matter what the ranking is. Jesper has the work and level to break into the top 100."

Former French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the last 32 for the sixth straight year with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4 win over Germany's Daniel Altmaier.

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev eased aside Pedro Martinez in straight sets.

