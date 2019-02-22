Osaka mayor eager to use expo venue to host Formula One Grand Prix

auto racing

Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura said Thursday he hopes the venue for the 2025 World Exposition in the city will be developed with public roads that could be used to subsequently host a Formula One motor race.

"We would very much like to realize the Osaka F1 Grand Prix," Yoshimura said at a press conference, referring to the man-made island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay that will host the World Expo.

But he noted that the plan should be realized on the condition that a newly legalized casino resort is also built on Yumeshima, which will make the island what he termed, "The best entertainment area which cannot be seen anywhere else."

Osaka city and the prefecture plan to apply for the so-called integrated resorts encompassing casinos and hotels, with the aim to start operations in fiscal 2024.

"If we can attract investment from the world, we'll be able to achieve things we currently can't realize in Japan. Racing on a street circuit might be achievable at Yumeshima," Yoshimura said.

Formula One motor racing is currently held on some street circuits including one for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Osaka city government plans to conduct a feasibility study in the next fiscal year beginning in April.

"It would be difficult to use regular asphalt roads. We should develop better quality ones," Yoshimura said.

The Japanese Grand Prix, part of the Formula One championship, is held at the Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture, central Japan.

