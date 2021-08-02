Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Naomi Osaka will be the top seed for next week's WTA hardcourt tournament at Montreal, Tennis Canada announced Monday Photo: AFP/File
tennis

Osaka, Medvedev named top seeds for Canadian events

0 Comments
MONTREAL

World number twos Naomi Osaka and Daniil Medvedev have been named top seeds for next week's WTA and ATP tournaments in Canada, organizers announced on Monday.

Japanese star Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, will be the top seed for the women's event in Montreal while Russian Medvedev, who lost to Rafael Nadal in last year's Canadian final, tops the lineup for the ATP Masters Toronto tournament.

Seedings for the US Open hardcourt tuneup events follow Monday's latest rankings, with Nadal as the second seed, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas third and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev of Germany seeded fourth.

"It's especially impressive this year with the Olympic Games and restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic that the top players will be coming to Toronto," Toronto tournament director Karl Hale said.

At Montreal, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will be the second seed while defending champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada is seeded fourth. Romanian Simona Halep, the 2016 and 2018 Canadian winner who is a wilcard entrant, was seeded ninth.

Tokyo Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, the 2015 Canada winner, will be seeded 11th.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog