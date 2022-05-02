Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Spain Tennis
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns the ball against Sara Sorribes Tormo, of Spain, during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
tennis

Osaka, Muguruza exit Madrid Open in 2nd round

MADRID

Naomi Osaka and Garbiñe Muguruza were among leading players to be knocked out of the Madrid Open on a day of upsets.

Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Osaka 6-3, 6-1 in the second round Sunday on the Spanish capital’s outdoor clay courts. Four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka enjoyed six aces but had her serve broken five times by Sorribes Tormo, who had already bettered French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Sorribes Tormo next faces Daria Kasatkina after she fought back to upset fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina brushed aside Muguruza 6-3, 6-0.

Muguruza, the reigning WTA Finals champion, had pain in her right calf but said this wasn’t the reason for her defeat.

“I was surprised with her game. I didn’t know her at all,” Muguruza said. “In those break moments, they didn’t work. I just let it go in (on) a couple of points.”

Bianca Andreescu beat sixth-seeded Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-1 after the American lost her serve six times and had six double-faults.

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu beat Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

