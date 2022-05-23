Nadal, Djokovic cruise into 2nd round at French Open

Rafael Nadal is one shy of 300 wins at Grand Slams

By Martyn WOOD

Rafael Nadal kicked off his quest for a 14th French Open title Monday with a straight-sets win over Jordan Thompson.

Nadal, on a quarterfinal collision course with Novak Djokovic, brushed Australia's Thompson aside 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 to improve his Roland Garros record to 106 wins and just three losses since his 2005 title-winning debut.

"I'm very happy with the victory today. I'm happy to get through in three sets," said Nadal, seeded fifth. "It's a first round, a positive match for me. Straight sets but with significant room for improvement."

The Spaniard, who last week downplayed concerns over the recurrence of a foot injury that plagued him in Rome, meets Corentin Moutet in round two after the French wildcard defeated 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic cruised into the second as the world number one returned to Grand Slam tennis for the first time this year.

Djokovic thumped 99th-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

The top-seeded Serb, who turned 35 on Sunday, is playing his first major since losing the US Open final last September.

His attempt to defend his Australian Open title in January ended in chaos and controversy when he was deported from Melbourne for refusing to get vaccinated.

On Monday, in a chilly and damp Paris, Djokovic took his record in first round matches at Roland Garros to 18-0 with his win over the 27-year-old Nishioka after converting eight of 18 break points.

Djokovic will next meet either Slovakia's Alex Molcan or Federico Coria of Argentina.

