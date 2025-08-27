Osaka out to recapture sparkle at U.S. Open

Coming up roses: Naomi Osaka made a successful start to her US Open campaign

tennis

By Martyn WOOD

Twice former champion Naomi Osaka hopes being seeded at the U.S. Open for the first time in four years will enhance her chances of recapturing her form of old on the biggest stage.

Osaka, a winner in New York in 2018 and 2020, advanced to the second round on Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Belgium's Greet Minnen.

Former world number one Osaka has not gone beyond the last 32 of a Grand Slam since capturing the last of her four major titles at the 2021 Australian Open.

But she made a splash with a glitzy entrance for her night session match, striding onto the Louis Armstrong Stadium court in a sparkly red outfit and shimmering rose hair accessories.

Attached to her bag was a shiny Labubu doll called "Billie Jean Bling" in honor of the tennis legend after whom the U.S. Open venue is named.

Following her run to the Montreal final earlier this month, Osaka is also back inside the world's top 25 and showing glimpses of her best form.

"It was the first round, and this tournament means a lot to me. I really wanted to win," said Osaka, who broke the 106th-ranked Minnen three times in both sets. "It feels really good to have won quite a few matches against some really good players, especially on a surface that I love.

"So it does give me confidence coming into this tournament, but I also know a Grand Slam is a completely different beast, and there are so many different factors that come into play.

"Whenever I play here the atmosphere feels like home, and it is home for me," added Osaka, who is seeded 23rd and will next face American Hailey Baptiste.

Osaka, 27, is seeded at a major for the first time since the 2022 Australian Open and has looked re-energised after a coaching shake-up.

Now working with Iga Swiatek's old coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, Osaka is chasing her first tour-level title since Melbourne four years ago.

A more presentable draw could be just the opening she needs, although 2023 U.S .Open champion Coco Gauff could be a potential opponent were she to reach the last 16.

"You don't want to play the big names early on. I think for me I've always been the type of person that kind of eases into it, but you have to earn that right, of course," said Osaka. "Honestly, in any given day I'm not scared to play anyone. It's just more I'd like to, I guess, get me feet wet first before diving in."

© 2025 AFP