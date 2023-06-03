Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka says she and rapper Cordae are expecting a baby girl Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
tennis

Osaka reveals she and Cordae expecting a baby girl

LOS ANGELES

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said she and rapper Cordae are expecting a baby girl, making the gender reveal in an Instagram post that "A little princess is on the way."

The 25-year-old Japanese tennis star, who announced her pregnancy in January, illustrated the post with a photo of herself -- baby bump front and center -- surrounded by pink and lavender balloons and flowers.

In another photo Cordae leans down to kiss the burgeoning bump.

Osaka had let fans in on her pregnancy by sharing a photo of her sonogram on Instagram just days after she pulled out of the Australian Open.

"2023 will be a year full of lessons for me, and I hope I'll see you guys at the start of the next one cause I will be back at the Australian Open 2024. Love you all infinitely," she said then.

Osaka hasn't played a tennis match since last September, her social media posts late last year showing her travelling in Europe with Cordae.

The couple have been together since 2019.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get Your MBA in Japan

Get a world-class education at Globis University, Japan's No. 1 MBA.

New on GaijinPot Study

Learn More

