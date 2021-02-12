Osaka shows gentle touch with butterfly to reach last 16 at Australian Open

A butterfly lands on Japan's Naomi Osaka as she plays against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur

tennis

Naomi Osaka had to deal with a butterfly landing on her nose Friday but was otherwise little bothered as she breezed into the last 16 of the Australian Open and a showdown with last year's runner-up Garbine Muguruza.

The third seed, champion in Melbourne two years ago, gently carried the insect intruder to safety at the side of the court before closing out an easy 6-3, 6-2 victory over Tunisian 27th seed Ons Jabeur.

Japan's Osaka, who has dropped just 13 games in her opening three matches, is great friends with Jabeur and said playing against her on John Cain Arena was "really fun".

"I was really nervous and scared because I didn't know if she was gonna hit a drop shot on me, so I felt kind of rushed," Osaka said.

She also thanked the fans for attending on the day it was announced that Melbourne would go into five days' lockdown from midnight, meaning stands will be empty from Saturday.

"I hope that you guys enjoyed the match and thanks for coming out today."

Two-time Grand Slam winner Muguruza, who lost in the final to Sofia Kenin a year ago, earlier beat Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas 6-1, 6-1 in just 56 minutes to set up the fourth-round clash with Osaka.

Serena Williams overcame an error-strewn start to thwart Anastasia Potapova and ensure her bid for history at the Australian Open continued.

The 23-time Grand Slam had 31 unforced errors but wore down the Russian 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 in 97 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to set up a fourth-round showdown with seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

"Definitely good to be in the fourth round," she said. "I came out of the blocks not like I have been (before). But it's all about surviving and playing better every round."

The 10th seed had been in strong form so far in Melbourne as she chases Margaret Court's record 24 Grand Slam tally, but was out-of-sorts in an error-strewn start to fall down a break.

Williams, the seven-time Australian Open champion, will on Sunday play Sabalenka who thrashed American Ann Li 6-3, 6-1, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake.

