Osaka slams Ostapenko rant in U.S. Open 'racism' storm

Jelena Ostapenko (left) has denied accusations of racism following her rant at Taylor Townsend

Naomi Osaka hit out at Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday after the Latvian triggered accusations of racism following her U.S. Open exit.

Ostapenko was at the centerof controversy on Wednesday after launching a furious on-court tirade at African American opponent Taylor Townsend after losing her second round clash.

Townsend later revealed Ostapenko had accused her of having "no education and no class" in an angry verbal volley following the defeat.

Those remarks were interpreted as racist by many social media users, prompting Ostapenko to issue a denial late Wednesday.

"Wow how many messages I received that I am a racist," Ostapenko wrote on Instagram.

"I was NEVER racist in my life and I respect all nations of people in the world, for me it doesn't matter where you come from," she added, before reiterating that her criticism of Townsend was prompted by a perceived breach of etiquette.

Ostapenko's remarks continued to cause shockwaves around Flushing Meadows on Thursday however.

Japanese star Osaka, whose father is from Haiti, condemned Ostapenko's comments to Townsend as "terrible."

"I think obviously it's one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority white sport," Osaka said following her second round win over Hailey Baptiste.

"I know Taylor and I know how hard she's worked and I know how smart she is, so she's the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that. It's ill timing and the worst person you could have ever said it to. And I don't know if (Ostapenko) knows the history of it in America.

"But I know she's never going to say that ever again in her life. It was just terrible. Like, that's just really bad."

Townsend's mixed doubles partner, men's singles sixth seed Ben Shelton, also took aim at Ostapenko's choice of words.

"Some shocking comments towards (Townsend), and not the smartest thing to say to an American in New York City," Shelton said. "Kind of speaks for itself, right? Crazy. Crazy statement."

Townsend on Wednesday meanwhile said she did not believe Ostapenko's comments were racist.

"I didn't take it in that way, but also, you know, that has been a stigma in our community of being not educated and all of the things when it's the furthest thing from the truth," she said.

"I don't really take that personally, because I know that it's so far from the truth and so far from anything. I'm very strong. I'm very proud as a Black woman being out here representing myself and representing us and our culture."

