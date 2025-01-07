 Japan Today
Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka (R) says she and rapper boyfriend Cordae (L) have split up Image: AFP
tennis

Osaka splits with rapper boyfriend ahead of Australian Open

MELBOURNE

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka says she and her American rapper boyfriend Cordae have split up just days ahead of the Australian Open.

The couple have been together since 2019 and share a young daughter, Shai.

"Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship," the four-time Grand Slam champion wrote on Instagram late Monday. "No bad blood at all, he's a great person and an awesome dad.

"Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together."

She ended the post with a red heart emoji, without saying when they parted ways.

Osaka reached her first WTA final since 2022 at the Auckland Classic over the weekend.

But she pulled out with an abdominal injury after taking the opening set 6-4.

The 27-year-old was not thought to be badly hurt, with the Australian Open starting on Sunday.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

