Osaka withdraws from Indian Wells tournament

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from next month's rescheduled ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament in California, organizers confirmed Wednesday.
The 23-year-old Japanese star is a former champion at Indian Wells, winning the title in 2018 with victory over Daria Kasatkina.
Osaka said earlier this month she planned to take an indefinite break from tennis after an upset early exit from the U.S. Open.
"I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," Osaka said following her third round defeat to Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez. "I think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while."
Osaka, who dropped out of the top five in the latest world rankings, has been in the spotlight this year after withdrawing from the French Open and skipping Wimbledon over mental health issues.
Osaka said her problems were exacerbated by speaking to the media after matches.
Osaka had also made an early exit from Cincinnati last month, and had bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics in the early rounds in July.© 2021 AFP
Speed
I honestly think she's done. She'll never reach these heights again. She just has too many issues.
marcels
Easy to take a break when your making 60 million a year , you used to be humble and let your racket do the talking, now your trying too much on other matters that it's taken a toll on your mental side , 80% of which is necessary to compete at this level , please come back asap tennis needs you.
Tom San
Naomi-chan has too much baggage to compete anymore.
I guess it's time for her to take a bow.