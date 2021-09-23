Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Naomi Osaka has pulled out of next month's ATP/WTA Masters event at Indian Wells Photo: AFP
tennis

Osaka withdraws from Indian Wells tournament

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from next month's rescheduled ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament in California, organizers confirmed Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Japanese star is a former champion at Indian Wells, winning the title in 2018 with victory over Daria Kasatkina.

Osaka said earlier this month she planned to take an indefinite break from tennis after an upset early exit from the U.S. Open.

"I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," Osaka said following her third round defeat to Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez. "I think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while."

Osaka, who dropped out of the top five in the latest world rankings, has been in the spotlight this year after withdrawing from the French Open and skipping Wimbledon over mental health issues.

Osaka said her problems were exacerbated by speaking to the media after matches.

Osaka had also made an early exit from Cincinnati last month, and had bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics in the early rounds in July.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

I honestly think she's done. She'll never reach these heights again. She just has too many issues.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Easy to take a break when your making 60 million a year , you used to be humble and let your racket do the talking, now your trying too much on other matters that it's taken a toll on your mental side , 80% of which is necessary to compete at this level , please come back asap tennis needs you.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Naomi-chan has too much baggage to compete anymore.

I guess it's time for her to take a bow.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel