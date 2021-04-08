Osako fires Bremen into German Cup semifinals

soccer

Japan striker Yuya Osako fired Werder Bremen into the German Cup semifinals with a superb goal on Wednesday in a 1-0 win at second-tier side Jahn Regensburg.

Bremen will host RB Leipzig, who they also face on Saturday in the Bundesliga, on April 30 for a place in the final at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on May 13.

The quarter-final had been postponed from early March when the Regensburg squad were quarantined after a COVID-19 outbreak.

"It wasn't a top performance from us, but we just wanted to get to the semifinals," Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt told Sky. "I think everyone in Bremen will sleep well tonight."

Having beaten top-flight Cologne on penalties in the last 16 back in February, Regensburg held off Bremen until early in the second half.

Bremen captain Niklas Moisander clattered the woodwork with a header, but the visitors went ahead in the 52nd minute with an excellent piece of skill by Osako.

A long pass from midfielder Marco Friedl picked out Osako in the area and he chested the ball down and volleyed home.

The 30-year-old had a chance to make it two soon after but was denied by Regensburg goalkeeper Alexander Meyer, while team-mate Kevin Moehwald also went close.

Bremen, who won the last of their six German Cup titles back in 2009, have yet to concede a goal in their run to the semi-finals.

