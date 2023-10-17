Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Michelle Yeoh, the first Asian woman to win an Academy Award, was elected by 67 votes to nine Photo: AFP
sports

Oscar-winner Yeoh voted onto International Olympic Committee

0 Comments
By Julian Guyer
MUMBAI

Malaysia's Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh was voted onto the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday.

The first Asian woman to win an Academy Award -- when she scooped best actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" earlier this year -- was elected by 67 votes to nine, with one abstention.

She was one of eight new members voted in on the final day of the 141st IOC session in Mumbai, India.

When the result was announced, Yeoh stood up and placed her hand on her heart. She and the other newly elected members then took the Olympic oath.

The 61-year-old, who has been accompanied in Mumbai by her husband Jean Todt, the former president of motorsport governing body the FIA, then received an IOC member medal from Bach.

Before the vote, Britain's Princess Anne, the chair of the IOC's member election committee, introduced Yeoh as "a Malaysia junior squash champion".

"Sadly, her other different skills took her away from her sporting life but a very fulfilled career and a lot of interest in sport throughout that."

Yeoh's Hollywood breakthrough came when she was cast in 1997's Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" opposite Pierce Brosnan, and she made her reputation in martial arts movies including "Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon".

She was voted in on Tuesday alongside Israel's first Olympic medallist Yael Arad; Hungarian businessman and sports administrator Balazs Furjes; Cecilia Tait, a former Olympic medallist and politician from Peru; and German sports entrepreneur Michael Mronz.

All five had previously been proposed as individual members by the IOC's executive board in September.

Sweden's Petra Soerling, head of the International Table Tennis Federation, and South Korean Kim Jae-youl, president of the International Skating Union, were also elected in regard to their roles with international sports federations.

Mehrez Boussayene, president of the Tunisian Olympic Committee, was also elected as an ex-officio member.

"These candidates bring added value to the work of the IOC because of their experience and diverse expertise in different walks of life," said Bach when the eight were proposed in September.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog