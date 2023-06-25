Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Tennis
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko lifts the trophy following the women's singles final of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)
tennis

Ostapenko beats Krejcikova in Birmingham Classic final for 2nd title on grass

BIRMINGHAM, England

Jelena Ostapenko staved off a late comeback to beat top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova in the Birmingham Classic final on Sunday to win her second title on grass.

In a battle of the top two seeds and former French Open champions, it was the second-seeded Latvian who came out on top, winning 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Krejcikova hadn’t dropped a set all week coming into the championship match. But it was Ostapenko who secured a tight opening set at her fourth opportunity in the tiebreaker.

Ostapenko then raced to a 5-1 lead to leave her on the brink of victory before Krejcikova responded by winning three games in a row.

“I was really close from 5-1 to 5-4 but then I managed somehow and I’m really, really happy about it,” said Ostapenko, who had four three-set matches before the final.

“I was fighting every match. I played five great matches, this was the only match in two sets. It’s a great preparation for Wimbledon and there’s still a couple of things I can do better.”

It was Ostapenko’s sixth singles title and her second on grass after triumphing at Eastbourne in 2021.

