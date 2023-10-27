Ottawa's Pinto gets 41-game NHL ban for sports gambling

Shane Pinto of the Ottawa Senators was issued a 41-game ban by the NHL for activities relating to sports wagering

ice hockey

Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto was banned for 41 games, equal to half a season, by the National Hockey League on Thursday for activities relating to sports wagering.

An NHL investigation found no evidence the 22-year-old American, who scored 20 goals for the Senators last season, made any wagers on NHL games, the league said, without specifying exactly how he violated the league's sport wagering policy.

"I want to apologize to the National Hockey League, the Ottawa Senators, my teammates, the fans and city of Ottawa and most importantly my family," Pinto said in a statement. "I take full responsibility for my actions and look forward to getting back on the ice with my team."

The ban, retroactive to the start of the campaign earlier this month, would keep Pinto out until well into January.

"We were made aware of the NHL investigation into this matter and additional information was made available to the club upon the completion of the league's investigation yesterday," the Senators said in a statement.

"Shane is a valued member of our hockey club -- an engaging, intelligent young man who made poor decisions that have resulted in a suspension by the NHL. We know he is remorseful for his mistakes.

"When the time is right and with the league's blessing, we will welcome him back to the organization and embrace him as one of our own."

The club said it fully supports the NHL's rules on gambling.

"While saddened to learn of this issue, the entire organization remains committed to Shane and will work together to do what is necessary to help provide the support to allow him to address his issues and become a strong contributor to our community," the team statement said.

© 2023 AFP