Oval downpour leaves England-India series on knife edge

England's Harry Brook celebrates his century in the fifth Test against India at the Oval

cricket

By Julian Guyer

Harry Brook and Joe Root both hit hundreds before a late flurry of wickets and an Oval downpour left England's series finale against India on a knife edge with one day to go.

England, seeking to wrap up a 3-1 win, were 339-6 when play was abandoned late on Sunday's fourth day of the fifth and final test, needing a further 35 runs to reach a target of 374.

India, who had appeared down and out at one stage, require four wickets to end the thrilling series level at 2-2.

England were faltering at 106-3 following the loss of stand-in captain Ollie Pope but the Yorkshire pair of Brook (111) and Root (105) turned the tide with a fourth-wicket stand of 195.

However, Brook's exit sparked a mini-collapse, with the home side losing three wickets for 36 runs, with Root also dismissed.

And when bad light halted play England were wobbling, with Jamie Smith two not out and Jamie Overton yet to get off the mark.

A huge downpour then effectively prevented any hope of a resumption.

"It was always going to happen like this, wasn't it?," said Root of the "amazing spectacle" in prospect on Monday.

"If you look at the first four games, it's just been that kind of series. It's been amazing to play in and quite fitting, almost, that we're going to get that kind of finish tomorrow."

England have been without Chris Woakes for most of the match after the paceman suffered a shoulder injury diving in the field on the first day but Root confirmed he would bat if required.

Sunday's stoppage halted India's momentum but the tourists' bowling coach, Morne Morkel, said the decision was out of their control.

"Again, tomorrow, we can just focus on doing a good warm-up and get the boys ready to hopefully get the ball in the right area and create a little bit of excitement again," he said.

The most any side have made in the fourth innings to win a test at the Oval is England's 263 in a one-wicket victory over Australia in 1902.

Aggressive batting has been a cornerstone of England's approach to test cricket since captain Ben Stokes, ruled out of this match with a shoulder injury, and coach Brendon McCullum joined forces in 2022.

England started this series with the 10th highest successful run chase in test history after they knocked off a target of 371 for a five-wicket win over India in the opener at Headingley.

Brook made an immediate impact when he came out to bat on Sunday, at one stage hitting 27 runs in the space of eight balls.

The talented 26-year-old charged down the pitch to loft Akash Deep for an extraordinary six over cover despite heavy cloud cover in London favoring India's quicks.

He almost holed out to fine leg off Prasidh Krishna but Mohammed Siraj was unable to stop himself stepping onto the boundary rope, which meant a six for Brook.

India captain Shubman Gill let the game drift and it was not until the 43rd over, with England 190-3, that he introduced spin in the form of Washington Sundar.

But neither off-spinner Sundar nor left-armer Ravindra Jadeja made much impact against two well-set batsmen, who took just 108 balls to complete a century partnership.

Brook completed a 91-ball century, including 12 fours and two sixes, his second of the series but his innings ended in appropriately spectacular fashion.

Going for another big hit off Deep, Brook's bat flew out of his hands. As the blade soared towards square leg, the ball looped to mid-off where Siraj held the catch.

Former England captain Root completed his 39th test century following the interval, reaching the landmark in 137 balls.

Jacob Bethell lost his middle stump when he recklessly charged down the pitch to Krishna, with Root falling shortly afterwards, caught behind flicking at the paceman to leave England 337-6.

© 2025 AFP