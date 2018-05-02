Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals flips the puck past Matt Murray of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the game winning goal as Washington won 4-3 to take a 2-1 series lead Photo: GETTY/AFP
nhl

Ovechkin lifts Capitals over Pittsburgh as Wilson hit enrages Pens

0 Comments
By Kirk Irwin
LOS ANGELES

Alex Ovechkin scored the game-winner with 1:07 left to play Tuesday as the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 to gain the upper hand in their NHL playoff series.

Ovechkin knocked his own rebound out of midair and past Penguins goaltender Matt Murray to lift the Capitals to a victory that gave them a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference second-round series against the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

With the win, Washington regained home-ice advantage against the team that has eliminated them in each of the past two seasons.

"This was a big win -- it was tough sledding out there," said Washington defenseman Matt Niskanen, who tied the game with a goal 5:06 into the third period after the Caps had trailed 2-1.

But the Penguins were infuriated by another high hit from Washington winger Tom Wilson -- a shoulder-to-head hit in the second period that left Zach Aston-Reese with a broken jaw and a concussion although no penalty was called on the play.

Braden Holtby made 19 saves for his sixth win in seven starts this post-season.

After John Carlson gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead 48 seconds into the second period, Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist scored less than three minutes apart to put the Penguins up 2-1.

Chandler Stephenson scored from the left face-off circle on a one-timer at 11:04 of the second period to make it 2-2.

Sidney Crosby gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead at 16:27 of the second period, and Niskanen tied it 3-3 when his slap shot bounced off Murray's glove and that set the stage for Ovechkin.

"I hit the post, and it's a good thing I didn't raise my arms up," Ovechkin said. "I finished up the play and got lucky."

In Winnipeg, the Jets trailed 3-0 after the first period but scored four straight goals in the second -- including three in less than three minutes -- en route to a 7-4 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Blake Wheeler scored the go-ahead goal for the Jets, who took a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference second-round series.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360