Britain FA Cup Soccer
Macclesfield's Sam Heathcote reacts after scoring own goal during the English FA cup fourth round soccer match between Macclesfield and Brentford in Macclesfield, England, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
soccer

Own goal dispatches giant-killer Macclesfield as Brentford moves into FA Cup fifth round

MACCLESFIELD, England

Brentford will face West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup after dispatching Macclesfield 1-0 on Monday, an own goal ending the fairy tale run of the sixth-tier giantkiller.

The Macclesfield part-timers knocked out cup holder Crystal Palace in the last round and were hailed for pulling off one of the greatest shocks in the competition’s long history.

But they could not match Brentford, which progressed thanks to a 70th minute own goal from Sam Heathcote.

The big defender dived to cut out a cross from Aaron Hickey but instead diverted the ball past his own keeper.

It was a cruel denouement for Macclesfield, which held the Premier League club throughout an even first half before tiring in the second 45 minutes.

The fifth-round tie will take place at West Ham’s Olympic Stadium on the weekend of March 7-8.

Brentford has never passed the quarterfinals of the competition.

