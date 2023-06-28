Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Padres Giants Baseball
San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish works against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
baseball

Padres' Yu Darvish scratched from start against Pirates due to illness

PITTSBURGH

The San Diego Padres scratched starter Yu Darvish from Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to an illness.

Manager Bob Melvin said Darvish remained in San Diego as the team embarked on a six-game road trip through Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. Melvin said Darvish threw on Tuesday at home and was feeling better, but added Darvish will not pitch during the three-game set against the Pirates.

Reiss Knehr will start in Darvish's place. Knehr has a 12.27 ERA in three relief appearances this season for the Padres. The right-hander is 1-2 with a 5.24 ERA in 20 games (six starts) since making his debut with San Diego in 2020.

