Padres Spring Baseball
San Diego Padres pitcher Yuki Matsui throws during spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
baseball

Padres reliever Yuki Matsui's WBC status with Japan is in question due to groin issue

PEORIA, Ariz.

San Diego Padres reliever Yuki Matsui's status for Japan in the World Baseball Classic could be in doubt after the left-hander ended a batting practice session early due to left groin tightness.

Matsui is considered day to day with what isn't expected to be a long-term issue coming out of Thursday's session, but it could affect his buildup for the WBC, with the opener against Taiwan two weeks away.

“We’ve got to see how he comes out of this day off, and then how he feels tomorrow,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said Friday. “Honestly, I think it puts the WBC in question.”

Defending WBC champion Japan would take a hit in the bullpen without Matsui, a reliable middle-inning option in two seasons with the Padres. The 30-year-old has a 3.86 ERA over 125 appearances.

Stammen said Matsui could be back to playing catch this weekend.

