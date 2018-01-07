Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Padres sign Makita

0 Comments
SAN DIEGO

The San Diego Padres signed Japanese right-hander Kazuhisa Makita to a two-year contract Saturday.

The 33-year-old Makita was 10-4 with a 1.91 ERA the last two seasons with the Seibu Lions in Japan.

The submarine-throwing pitcher was the closer for bronze medal-winning Japan in the World Baseball Classic in 2013 and 2017, going a combined 2-0 with three saves.

