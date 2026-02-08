Faheem blitz sees Pakistan avoid Netherlands shock at T20 World Cup

Faheem Ashraf hit 24 off the 19th over to help Pakistan avoid a shock defeat to the Netherlands in Colombo

cricket

Faheem Ashraf smashed an unbeaten 29 off 11 balls as Pakistan scrambled past the Netherlands by three wickets to avoid a massive shock in the curtain-raiser of the T20 World Cup in Colombo on Saturday.

Pakistan were made to sweat as the Netherlands took a flurry of late wickets to leave them needing 29 off the last two overs with only three wickets in hand at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground.

Faheem then hit 24, including three sixes, off a 19th over that also saw him dropped in the deep by Max O'Dowd and then completed the chase with three balls to spare.

"We had to do it the hard way," admitted Pakistan captain Salman Agha.

"We did well with the bat. We batted well earlier on but then in T20 cricket a few bad overs can change the complexion. All credit to Faheem," he added.

"Happy with our bowling. We did a good job. A target of 148 we would take that any day on this kind of surface. It was a good bowling performance."

Pakistan had begun well, racing to 61 for two after the six-over power play.

Sahibzada Farhan looked in prime touch, cracking 47 off 31, but his exit swung the pendulum the Dutch way.

Right-arm quick Paul van Meekeren produced a double-wicket maiden to turn the screws.

When the unconvincing Babar Azam perished in the next over for a scratchy 15, Pakistan were in trouble having lost three wickets for two runs in the space of 10 deliveries.

With the chase wobbling, Faheem stitched a priceless unbroken 34-run stand for the eighth wicket with Shaheen Shah Afridi to see Pakistan home.

The 2009 champions can ill-afford a defeat in the group stage, having already conceded points against India following a government enforced forfeiture.

Earlier, the Netherlands showed plenty of flair after being put in.

Roared on by around 200 travelling fans, they were in a good position at 127-4 with four overs to go, but Pakistan applied the brakes with the slow men sharing six wickets between them.

"We weren't at our best in all three departments today," said Netherlands captain Scott Edwards.

"Credit to the boys to give us a chance at the back end. Obviously small moments can be crucial," he added.

Edwards anchored the innings with a polished 37 off 29 balls, but perished when he tried to take the aerial route against leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Part-time spinner Saim Ayub then struck twice in the 17th over before left-arm quick Salman Mirza's three-wicket burst dismissed the Dutch with one ball to spare.

Pakistan conceded just 20 runs in the final four overs backed up by a razor-sharp performance in the field with several outstanding catches in the deep.

"We just kept losing wickets at important times rather than building partnerships. We were thinking 160 would be a good total," said Edwards.

Pakistan can ill-afford any slip-ups in the group stage after saying they will not play against India on February 15 on government instructions and forfeiting the points in Group A.

Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka in the 20-team tournament co-hosted by Sri Lanka and defending champions India.

