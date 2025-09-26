Pakistan downs Bangladesh to set up Asia Cup final with India

Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) took three wickets as Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the Asia Cup

cricket

Pakistan will face India in the Asia Cup final for the first time after their bowlers made amends for poor batting to upstage Bangladesh in an 11-run victory on Thursday.

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed grabbed 3-28 as Pakistan batters were sloppy on a sticky Dubai stadium pitch in their last Super Four match, managing a modest 135-8 in 20 overs.

Pakistan staged a fight back through pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-17) and Haris Rauf (3-33) to keep Bangladesh down to 124-9 in 20 overs and book a place in Sunday's showpiece against India.

Shamim Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh with a 25-ball 30 and Saif Hassan scored 18.

Pakistan's second win in the Super Four stage set them up for a third encounter against archrivals India.

They have lost both previous meetings with their neighbors so far in the tournament, with the two matches marred by controversy.

India players refused to shake hands with Pakistan after the first game and the two sides also did not shake hands after the second.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha said he looks forward to meeting India again.

"We are very excited," said Agha. "We know what we need to do, and we are a good enough team to beat anyone, and we will come on Sunday and try to beat them."

Earlier, Taskin was well supported by spinners Rishad Hossain (2-18) and Mahedi Hasan (2-28) to keep Pakistan in check after they were sent in to bat.

Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals as Taskin removed opener Sahibzada Farhan off the fourth ball of the match for four while Hasan had Saim Ayub for his fourth duck of the tournament.

Fakhar Zaman scored 13 and captain Salman Agha 19 as Pakistan tottered at 49-5.

It was a seventh-wicket stand of 38 between Mohammad Haris (31) and Mohammad Nawaz (25) that helped Pakistan add 52 in the last five overs.

Haris hit two boundaries and a six while Nawaz's 15-ball knock had two sixes and a boundary.

Shaheen, dropped twice by Bangladesh fielders, hit two sixes in his rapid 13-ball 19.

