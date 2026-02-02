Pakistan says cricket team will boycott T20 World Cup match against India

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green during the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Pakistan’s cricket team will be allowed to take part in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup but must boycott its group game against India, the Pakistan government said Sunday.

India and Sri Lanka will co-host the 20-nation tournament, which starts Saturday.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026,” the government posted on its official X account. “However, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.”

Pakistan will play all its games in Sri Lanka because of political tensions with India.

No reason was given for Pakistan boycotting the Group A game against India, but Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi had criticized governing body ICC for “double standards” by refusing to shift Bangladesh’s games to Sri Lanka. Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland for the tournament.

Naqvi was vocal in Pakistan’s support for Bangladesh and left the decision of Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup to the government when he briefed Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on the issue.

The International Cricket Council said in a statement that it was waiting to receive an official communication from the PCB over the planned boycott, while warning against harming "the spirit and sanctity” of the global events.

“This position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule,” the ICC said.

“While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan.”

The ICC said its priority is to successfully organize the T20 World Cup and "expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders.”

The ICC also said it "hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of.”

Pakistan’s first match is against the Netherlands on Saturday. It will then take on the U.S. on Feb. 10 and Namibia on Feb. 18.

India would be set to receive two points if Pakistan forfeits the game.

A Pakistan vs. India tournament game attracts huge interest and is a significant source of income, through broadcasters and sponsors, for the ICC.

Pakistan and India have not played a bilateral cricket series for the last 14 years, but both nations have been bracketed in the same group of any ICC event since 2012.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, who led the team to a 3-0 win in the three-match T20 series against Australia on Sunday in Lahore, said he will follow his government's instructions.

“It’s (boycotting game against India) not our decision, we can’t do anything about it,” Agha said. "We will do whatever our government and the (PCB) chairman say.”

The strained political relations between the two countries spilled onto the cricket field last year when India's players refused to shake hands with Pakistan's players during three Asia Cup games, including the final, in the United Arab Emirates.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.