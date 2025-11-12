Pakistan upstages Sri Lanka in first ODI

crciket

Pakistan rode on a fighting century from Salman Agha and four wickets from Haris Rauf to beat Sri Lanka by six runs in the opening one-day international in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Agha scored an unbeaten 105 off 87 balls which guided Pakistan to an imposing 299-5 before Rauf grabbed 4-61 to keep Sri Lanka to 293-9 in 50 overs, giving the home team 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The match went ahead despite a suicide attack just a few miles from the stadium in the twin city of Islamabad, which killed at least 12 people and left several injured.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said security around the visiting team had been increased following the attack.

For Sri Lanka, debutant Kamil Mishara, who scored 38, and Pathum Nissanka, who made 29, set the platform with a solid 85-run opening stand before Rauf dismissed both the openers and Kusal Mendis (nought) in the space of just five runs.

Sadeera Samarawickrama (39) and skipper Charith Asalanka (32) fought their team back with a fourth wicket stand of 57 but Rauf broke the stand with Babar Azam taking a splendid slip catch to send Samarawickrama back.

Sri Lanka were down and out at 210-7 but Wanindu Hasaranga fought a lone battle with a fiery 52-ball 59 to bring the equation to 23 in the last two overs, before holing out with eight balls and 21 needed.

Hasaranga hit seven boundaries while Janith Liyanage hit two sixes and as many boundaries in his 28.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said his team put a good total.

"Agha and (Hussain) Talat batted very well to take us to 299," said Shaheen. "A target of 300 was good and then Haris gave us crucial wickets."

Asalanka admitted bowlers conceded extra runs.

"The way Agha and Talat batted, it took the game away," said Asalanka. "We gave away too many runs, it should have been under 270."

Earlier, Agha hit his second ODI century while Talat made 62, lifting the home team from a precarious 95-4 after they were sent in to bat.

Sri Lanka spinner Hasaranga had jolted the home team with figures of 3-54, before Agha and Talat added 138 for the fifth wicket to revive the innings.

Talat was finally dismissed in the 44th over, having hit a six and six fours in his maiden ODI fifty.

Agha struck nine boundaries, helping Pakistan add 104 in the last 10 overs alongside Mohammad Nawaz who scored a brisk 23-ball 36 not out.

It was pacer Asitha Fernando who provided the tourists a breakthrough in the fifth over when he trapped opener Saim Ayub leg-before for six.

Fakhar Zaman (32) and Babar Azam (29) added 54 runs for the second wicket as Pakistan crawled to 28 in the first 10 overs and finally reached 50 in the 16th.

Hasaranga then produced a 16-ball spell of destruction, removing Zaman, Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (five).

The remaining matches are on Thursday and Saturday, also in Rawalpindi.

