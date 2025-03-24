New Zealand beats Pakistan by 115 runs in 4th T20 to clinch victory in five-match series

New Zealand's Will O'Rourke bowls a delivery during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Jacob Duffy and Zakary Foulkes shared seven wickets as New Zealand bowled out Pakistan for 105 Sunday to win the fourth Twenty20 international by 115 runs and clinch victory in the five-match series with a game remaining.

Duffy took 4-20 and Foulkes 3-25 as New Zealand's pacers thrived in responsive conditions under the floodlights at Bay Oval and bowled out Pakistan in 16.2 overs.

At 56-8 Pakistan was in danger of falling short of its lowest score in T20 internationals — 74 against Australia in 2012. But Abdul Samad made an unbeaten 44 to steer his team past that total and, at 91, past its lowest total against New Zealand.

Earlier, Finn Allen made a half-century from 19 balls and captain Michael Bracewell made an unbeaten 46 as New Zealand posted 220-6 after being sent in.

Tim Seifert made 44 from 22 balls to dominate an opening partnership with Allen that produced 59 runs in 4.1 overs. New Zealand went on to 79-1 after six overs, it’s highest power play total against Pakistan.

Allen hit six fours and three sixes to accelerate the New Zealand scoring: the home team was 134-2 at the midpoint of its innings. Haris Rauf took 3-27 to curb the New Zealand scoring before Bracewell finished strongly.

“With Tim (Seifert) belting them it makes it tough to get some rhythm sometimes,” said Allen who was Player of the Match. “It's nice for me to sit at the other end and watch him go and then try to take over when he goes.”

Pakistan lost three wickets in the first two overs including third match century-maker Hasan Nawaz for 1. O'Rourke and Duffy produced devastating opening spells to upset the Pakistan run chase.

O'Rourke cut a ball back from outside off to bowl Mohammad Haris (2) with the second ball of the Pakistan innings. Duffy then removed Nawaz and captain Salman Ali Agha (1), both caught behind by wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay.

The New Zealand pacers were able to move the ball around in conditions under floodlights that previously had seemed relatively benign. Even leg spinner Ish Sodhi found the purchase to turn the ball sharply.

“We have to give them credit, they bowled really well and they outplayed us,” Ali Agha said. “It was swinging and turning as well. It did a lot in the second innings but we are an international team and we have to do better.”

The final match of the series will be played at Wellington on Wednesday.

