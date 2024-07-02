 Japan Today
New recruit: Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada has joined Crystal Palace from Italian club Lazio Image: AFP
soccer

Japan midfielder Kamada joins from Lazio

LONDON

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada has joined Crystal Palace from Lazio, the English Premier League club announced Monday.

The two-year deal, which is subject to international clearance, has been agreed following the end of Kamada's contract with the Serie A side.

It also sees Kamada reunited with Oliver Glasner after the 27-year-old played under the Palace manager at Eintracht Frankfurt, where Kamada scored 40 goals in 179 appearances.

"I'm excited to be joining Crystal Palace, and to be working with Oliver -- who is a coach I know well -- again," Kamada told the London club's website.

"I am looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League, and hopefully the club and I can achieve all of our objectives together."

Eagles chairman Steve Parish added: "Daichi is a truly exceptional talent. He has been one of Europe's best attacking midfielders in recent seasons and his experience, technical quality and commitment mark him out as an excellent addition to our already talented squad."

Kamada is Palace's second signing of the pre-season transfer window following the arrival at Selhurst Park of Morocco international Chadi Riad.

Both players will now be part of Palace's push to improve on last season's 10th-placed finish in the 20-team Premier League.

Up the Palace

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Free signing and will be many more Palace games on the box now. Winner winner chicken dinner！

0 ( +0 / -0 )

