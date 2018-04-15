Man City closes in on EPL title by beating Spurs

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion at Selhurst Park London, England. Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

soccer

By ROB HARRIS

After exiting the Champions League, Manchester City regained its swagger and closed in on the English Premier League title.

Losing to Manchester United last weekend prevented City sealing top spot but Pep Guardiola's side beat Tottenham 3-1 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to go within one win of being crowned champions.

Or it could be achieved on Sunday, without playing, if last-place West Bromwich Albion wins at United.

For now, City is 16 points in front of United with five games to go after impressively inflicting fourth-place Tottenham's second home loss of the season.

Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling scored in a commanding display that shows why City has 28 wins from 33 matches in the league.

Beating an English rival, though, proved beyond City in the Champions League — going out in the quarterfinals to Liverpool on Tuesday.

Juergen Klopp's third-place side looks set to seal a place in the continent's top competition even if it doesn't lift the European Cup after beating Bournemouth 3-0 to stay 10 points clear of fifth-place champion Chelsea.

Tottenham still occupies the fourth Champions League spot, although Chelsea closed the gap to seven points after coming from behind to beat Southampton 3-2.

By throwing away a two-goal lead, Southampton endangered its chances of avoiding the drop.

Crystal Palace and Huddersfield moved further clear of the drop zone with wins.

Wilfried Zaha scored twice as Palace beat Brighton 3-2 to move six points clear of Southampton, which occupies the final relegation place.

Huddersfield was a point above Palace after Tom Ince's stoppage-time goal beat Watford 1-0.

Swansea moved five points ahead of Southampton after drawing with Everton 1-1.

Burnley's unlikely pursuit of a Europa League spot continued with a 2-1 victory over Leicester thanks to goals from Chris Wood and Kevin Long. Burnley is seventh, two points behind Arsenal, which plays on Sunday at Newcastle.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be returning to the Premier League next season after a six-year absence. Promotion was secured from the League Championship after Fulham drew with Brentford.

More AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.