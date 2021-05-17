Palace recovers to beat Villa 3-2 in Premier League

Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell,obscured, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park in London, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Henry Browne/Pool)

Tyrick Mitchell’s first goal for Crystal Palace helped his team edge out Aston Villa 3-2 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

Roy Hodgson’s team trailed twice, through goals by John McGinn and Anwar El Ghazi for Villa, but a spirited second-half rally saw the hosts recover.

Christian Benteke’s initial equalizer was followed up by goals after the break from Wilfried Zaha, via a deflection, and another academy graduate in left back Mitchell, who bundled in with six minutes left to earn Palace all three points.

Both sides made changes as they have little to play for this season, with Jack Butland handed a surprise start in goal by Palace for his first Premier League appearance in three years.

Jack Grealish started on the bench for Villa, who were missing Tyrone Mings and Matty Cash, and came on in the second half for his second substitute appearance since returning from three months out.

McGinn scored after a weak clearance from stand-in Palace captain Gary Cahill, which presented the Villa captain for the day with the ball and the Scotland international curled into the bottom corner with expert precision.

The Eagles responded well to going behind and recalled pair Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend tested Emi Martinez before Benteke came back to haunt his old club in the 32nd.

Mitchell produced a fine chipped cross into the area and Benteke needed no invitation to head back across goal and into the corner.

It was the Belgian’s ninth of the season and the third game in a row he had found the net, but parity would not last long.

Ollie Watkins' flick header was perfect for El Ghazi to drill in from close range two minutes later after defender Joel Ward had been attracted to the ball.

A heavy touch from Martinez almost gave Palace a chance 30 seconds into the second half, but Benteke failed to profit from it.

The duo were involved again before the hour mark when the goalscorer was denied a second by a fingertip save from the Villa goalkeeper, with the crossbar also required.

Grealish was summoned by Smith with 26 minutes left and one of his first major contributions was to deflect a fierce effort from Eberechi Eze wide.

Palace was pressing for a second equalizer and while the arrival of center back James Tomkins on the field raised eyebrows, Hodgson also tweaked the formation following the substitution to a 4-4-2 and it paid dividends.

Zaha, who had been wide left, was now in the middle and drifted away from his marker to control a pass by Eze. After he worked some space, the Ivory Coast international saw a shot deflect off Ahmed Elmohamady and beat Martinez.

It was his 11th goal of the campaign — a personal best — and ensured he remain two clear of nearest challenger Benteke as the club’s top scorer.

With the game wide open now, Eze came within inches of the winner in the 82nd minute when he smashed an effort against the crossbar, but the third goal for Palace did arrive two minutes later and via an unlikely source.

After Zaha got to the byline and saw his cut-back only partially cleared, Eze’s shot into the ground was bundled in by the shoulder of Mitchell, who opened his account in professional football and earned the hosts a comeback victory.

SHEFFIELD UNITED 1, EVERTON 0

Everton's slim hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League were extinguished by a 1-0 loss to last-place Sheffield United, the team's latest dreadful home result in the Premier League.

Daniel Jebbison, a 17-year-old striker making his senior professional debut, scored the winner for already-relegated United in the seventh minute in the driving rain at Goodison Park.

Everton has won just five of its 18 games at home, with Carlo Ancelotti's team struggling to break down opponents who come to Goodison to sit deep and break on the counterattack.

Fulham — another team whose relegation has been confirmed — Newcastle and Burnley are other teams to have won at Everton, whose results away have been excellent this season on the contrary.

Everton stayed in eighth place, eight points behind fourth-place Chelsea and three behind the teams directly above — sixth-place Tottenham and seventh-place West Ham. They are likely to be the spots that qualify teams for the Europa League and the new Europa Conference League.

Everton somehow failed to equalize in the final seconds of the first half against Sheffield United when Richarlison had a close-range diving header saved by Aaron Ramsdale and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's follow-up from barely two meters out struck Ramsdale in the shoulder.

WEST HAM 1, BRIGHTON 1

West Ham's faint hope of scraping Champions League qualification was left hanging by a thread after it needed a late strike from Said Benrahma to draw at Brighton 1-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Substitute Benrahma rifled home his first goal for the club with just three minutes to go, leaving the Hammers five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea with only two fixtures remaining.

Sixth-placed West Ham looked set for a damaging defeat at Amex Stadium after Danny Welbeck’s 50th Premier League goal broke the deadlock only three minutes earlier.

David Moyes' men have games against West Brom and Southampton to ensure the minimum of a Europa League place does not slip through their grasp, with Tottenham and Everton each just three points behind and in hot pursuit.

Lowly Brighton remained 17th following its 14th draw of the campaign.

West Ham was seeking to breathe fresh life into its European push after suffering three defeats in their last four. It was to no avail, however, against a Brighton side severely disrupted by the suspensions of key duo Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay following their red cards at Wolverhampton.

But Brighton did have back influential England midfielder Declan Rice from a six-week injury absence, with national coach Gareth Southgate watching from the stands.

