Palace sink Doncaster to book clash with rivals Millwall

soccer

Crystal Palace booked an FA Cup fifth round clash with south London rivals Millwall after a 2-0 win against fourth tier Doncaster on Monday.

Oliver Glasner's side avoided a potential fourth round upset at the Eco-Power Stadium as Daniel Munoz netted in the first half before Justin Devenny struck after the interval.

Palace will play second tier Millwall in the last 16 after the Lions won 2-0 at Championship leaders Leeds on Saturday.

It is the second time in three years that Palace have faced their hated neighbours in the FA Cup, with the Eagles winning 2-1 at The Den in the third round in 2022.

The local derby offers Palace forward Romain Esse a reunion with his former club after his £12 million ($14 million) move from Millwall to Selhurst Park in January.

"I am told it will be a big derby. The game happened a few years ago? But it is good playing at home and it will be a great game for our fans," Glasner said of facing Millwall.

"They will be very aggressive but playing at home to a Championship side means we have to win. I want to go to Wembley."

Palace, who finished as FA Cup runners-up in 2016 and 1990, are 12th in the Premier League and were beaten by Arsenal in the League Cup quarter-finals earlier this season.

The Eagles won 2-0 at Doncaster in the FA Cup fifth round six years ago and they repeated the scoreline on their latest visit.

"We could have decided it a bit earlier perhaps, but it was difficult circumstances with the pitch. The players did well most of the time and we scored nice goals," Glasner said.

Doncaster, currently third in League Two, kicked off as the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup.

Grant McCann's team threatened an early opener when Billy Sharp picked out Ethan Ennis in the penalty area, but his shot lacked the power to beat Palace keeper Matt Turner.

Palace struggled to find any rhythm in the opening stages, but their superior quality finally shone through in the 31st minute.

Daichi Kamada's clever free-kick found Jean-Philippe Mateta beside the Doncaster wall and he fired against the post before Munoz tapped in the deflected rebound.

Kamada tested Doncaster keeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe with a long-range blast as Palace hit their stride.

Luke Molyneux, with 13 goals for Doncaster this season, nearly added to his tally as he cut in from the right flank and drilled just wide.

England left-back Ben Chilwell came on for his Palace debut at half-time following his loan move from Chelsea last week.

Devenny squandered a golden opportunity to double Palace's lead when he blazed wide from Mateta's pass.

But the 21-year-old midfielder made amends to kill off Doncaster in the 55th minute.

Will Hughes's superb lofted pass sent Devenny scampering clear on goal and he guided a delicate chip over Sharman-Lowe from 12 yards.

