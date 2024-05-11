 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Panthers Bruins Hockey
Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) defends against Florida Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen (27) as Bruins' Jeremy Swayman (1) tends goal during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 10, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
ice hockey

Panthers beat Bruins 6-2 to take 2-1 series lead

BOSTON

Vladimir Tarasenko and Carter Verhaeghe scored on the same Bruins double-minor, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 14 shots and the Florida Panthers beat Boston 6-2 on Friday night and take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Evan Rodrigues scored twice, and Brandon Montour also connected for the Panthers, who have won back-to-back games after dropping the opener at home. A 6-1 winner Wednesday night, Florida scored 10 straight goals before Jakub Lauko made it 4-1 early in the third and Jake DeBrusk followed with 11:31 left to make it a two-goal game.

But Boston, which played the final 20 minutes without captain and No. 2 scorer Brad Marchand, could get no closer before Sam Reinhart added an empty-netter with 1:24 left. Rodrigues scored again — Florida’s fourth power-play goal of the game — in the final minute.

Now the Bruins need a win at home on Sunday night to avoid a 3-1 deficit heading back to Florida for Game 5.

OILERS 4, CANUCKS 3, OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Evan Bouchard scored 5:38 into overtime and Edmonton Oilers beat Vancouver to even their second-round playoff series at one game apiece.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and three assists, and Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 16 saves.

Nikita Zadorov had a goal and an assist, and Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser also scored for the Canucks. Arturs Silovs made 27 saves.

Game 3 in the best-of-seven series is Sunday in Edmonton.

