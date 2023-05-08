Panthers beat Maple Leafs 3-2, Devils down Hurricanes 8-4

Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) reacts to scoring the game-winning goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during overtime of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

ice hockey

Sam Reinhart scored 3:02 into overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Sunday night to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Reinhart dumped the puck off the boards behind the net to set up his game-winner, taking a pass back from Anton Lundell and scoring to give Florida its first 3-0 series lead in 27 years.

Anthony Duclair and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots.

Sam Lafferty and Erik Gustafsson scored for Toronto. Joseph Woll stopped 18 of the 21 he faced for the Maple Leafs after he relieved starter Ilya Samsonov, who stopped all eight shots he saw before leaving early in the second period with an injury.

Game 4 is Wednesday night.

DEVILS 8, HURRICANES 4

NEWARK, N.J. — Jack Hughes had two goals and two assists to help New Jersey cut their series deficit to 2-1.

Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat each had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier, Damon Severson, Michael McLeod and Miles Wood also scored for the Devils. Dawson Mercer had three assists, and Jesper Bratt, John Marino and Luke Hughes each added two. Vitek Vanecek returned to the net and made 26 saves.

The eight goals were the most for the Devils in a playoff game since they beat Washington 10-4 on April 22, 1988.

Carolina set an NHL record, scoring three short-handed goal in the game. Jordan Martinook scored on a penalty shot in the second period with the Canes down a man and Jordan Staal and Seth Jarvis scored 50 seconds apart on the same penalty kill in the third. Sebastian Aho had other goal for the Hurricanes.

Frederik Andersen, who allowed two goals on 48 shots in the first two games of the series, gave up four on 12 shots before being replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov early in the second period. Kochetkov finished with 18 saves.

