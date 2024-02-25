Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dubai Tennis Championships
Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates winning the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against Anna Kalinskaya in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Paolini defeats Kalinskaya in comeback victory for Dubai title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Jasmine Paolini earned the biggest victory of her career by defeating qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 to win the Dubai Championships title on Saturday.

The 26th-ranked Paolini fought back from a break down in both the second and third sets en route to her second career WTA singles title and first at the 1000 level.

Paolini, a 28-year-old Italian, avenged her loss to Kalinskaya from a month ago in the Australian Open fourth round, and Saturday’s victory assures her of a top 20 debut when the rankings are updated on Monday.

“It’s so special; I’m really happy and really surprised—I don’t know what to say,” an emotional, smiling Paolini said on-court after securing the biggest win of her career.

“I’m just happy that I believed I could win every match," Paolini said. "I remember my first match this week. It was second set, I’d lost the first and was a break down, yet now I’m here winning the title. It’s unbelievable.”

Kalinskaya had come through qualifying and beat three top-10 players in a row — including No. 1 Iga Swiatek — to reach the final.

The 40th-ranked Kalinskaya, the first qualifier to reach the Dubai final, had beaten No. 9 Jelena Ostapenko, then No. 3 Coco Gauff, then Swiatek. It was Swiatek's first straight-set loss in almost a year.

