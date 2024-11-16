Paolini leads Italy's 2-1 comeback over Japan to reach BJK Cup semis

Italy's Jasmine Paolini celebrates after winning against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima during the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall, in Malaga, southern Spain, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Jasmine Paolini won her singles and doubles to lead Italy past Japan 2-1 and back into the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Saturday.

The fourth-ranked Paolini, a finalist at Wimbledon and the French Open, defeated Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-4 to level the tie 1-1. She then went right back onto the indoor hard court in Malaga to help Sara Errani beat Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi 6-3, 6-4 to seal the quarterfinal win.

Japan took the early lead when Ena Shibahara defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Uchijima stole Paolini’s first service game. But that was only a blip in an otherwise dominant showing by the Italian. Paolini broke Uchijima four times and hit 17 forehand winners to secure the straight-set victory.

In doubles, the Italians broke the Japanese four times and made just 14 unforced errors to 23 by their rivals.

“Japan is a tough cookie, as you say in English,” Italy captain Tathiana Garbin said. “They played with a lot of courage so it was fun to watch this kind of level. My players, they played unbelievable doubles, so we made it.”

Italy, which lost last year’s final to Canada, awaits the winner of the quarterfinal between Poland and the Czech Republic.

