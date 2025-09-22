 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China Billie Jean King Cup Tennis
Jasmine Paolini, of Italy returns a forehand shot to Jessica Pegula, of the United States during the Billie Jean King Cup final tennis match, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena, in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
tennis

Italy retains Billie Jean King Cup with dominant win over U.S.

0 Comments
SHENZHEN, China

Jasmine Paolini beat Jessica Pegula on the fourth match point as defending champion Italy won the Billie Jean King Cup with a comprehensive victory over the United States on Sunday.

Italy won both singles ties in straight sets, meaning there was no need for a decisive doubles match. The No. 8-ranked Paolini beat seventh-ranked Pegula 6-4, 6-2 after No. 91 Elisabetta Cocciaretto won 6-4, 6-4 against Emma Navarro, breaking her serve three times.

Paolini broke Pegula's serve with a two-hand backhand down the line to take the first set and move Italy closer to success at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena in China.

But with Paolini serving for the match at 5-1 she wavered a little. Pegula saved three match points and then two unforced errors from Paolini allowed Pegula to break back to 5-2 down.

A strong looping forehand gave Paolini — the runner-up at the French Open and Wimbledon last year — a fourth match point and she took it, clinching victory when Pegula's two-handed backhand clipped the net and landed wide.

Paolini raised her arms in the air, then walked over to hug her teammates. All the staff members joined them on the court as they danced in a circle before celebrating with blue-shirted, flag-waving Italy fans.

Pegula and Navarro each came from a set down to defeat Britain and reach the final.

But not this time.

Italy boasted a doubles pairing of Olympic champions Paolini and Sara Errani, who also won the French Open doubles together this year. They would have faced Pegula and top-ranked doubles player Taylor Townsend in what might have been an exciting trophy decider.

The BJK Cup was formerly known as the Fed Cup, and the United States is the most successful team as an 18-time winner, but not since 2017.

Italy was contesting its third straight final and clinched its sixth title. The Americans’ previous final came in 2018.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel