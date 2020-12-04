Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Paralympic athletes offered grants worth $2 mil to offset COVID-19

0 Comments
By Jack Tarrant
TOKYO

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Thursday an unprecedented grant package worth 1.8 million euros ($2.2 million) to compensate losses from the coronavirus.

With the Tokyo 2020 Games postponed until next year because of the pandemic, the IPC's more than 200 federations, along with National Olympic Committees, have suffered huge losses.

The grants will be awarded from January 2021 to assist with athlete license fees, para sport development, education and preparations for the Tokyo Paralympics, due to begin in August.

"This is the IPC's biggest ever one-off investment into its members at a time when they need it the most," IPC President Andrew Parsons said in a statement.

The Games are the biggest source of cash for IPC federations. It expects total revenue this year to be around 20 million euros, down more than 7.5 million euros from 2018 when the last Paralympics took place.

IPC members can apply for the grants from Thursday.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog