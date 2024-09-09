Japan's Suzuki, Michishita win marathon bronze

Japan's Misato Michishita, right, poses with her bronze medal after the women's marathon T12 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris on Sunday.

paralympics

Japanese wheelchair racer Tomoki Suzuki and para runner Misato Michishita both won bronze in Paralympic marathon events Sunday, bringing Japan's total medal tally to 41 on the final day of the Paris Games.

Japan racked up a total of 14 gold, 10 silver and 17 bronze medals during the Paris Games, ranking 11th overall. Notable first-time gold medals included those won in wheelchair rugby, men's goalball and the women's and men's singles in wheelchair tennis.

Suzuki clocked a time of 1 hour, 31 minutes, 23 seconds in the men's T54 category, just four seconds behind China's Jin Hua who earned silver, and gold medalist Marcel Hug of Switzerland who timed 1:27.39. Fellow Japanese Ryota Yoshida placed eighth.

"I'm really very happy. It was a very tough course. Towards the end, there were times I thought I might run out of steam," said Suzuki, who damaged his spinal cord as an infant in a car accident.

"But I learned from my parents about not giving up...I'm really happy to make history, and to do my parents and our family name proud."

The grueling 42.195-kilometer race began in Seine-Saint-Denis outside Paris and ended on the Esplanade des Invalides in the heart of the French capital.

Tokyo Games champion and world record holder Michishita initially seemed to have missed a spot on the podium on for the women's T12 race for visually impaired athletes, before the disqualification of Elena Congost of Spain bumped her up to third place.

In the men's T12 race, Tadashi Horikoshi came seventh, Shinya Wada finished ninth as he did at the Tokyo Games, and Yutaka Kumagai 10th.

In in the women's T54 event, Wakako Tsuchida and Tsubasa Kina came in sixth and 12th place respectively.

The games will close later Sunday with a ceremony at the athletics venue of Stade de France, just outside Paris.

