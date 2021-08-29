Japan wins wheelchair rugby bronze, opens strong in soccer

Japan's Daisuke Ikezaki, right, Shinichi Shimakawa, center, and Yukinobu Ike celebrate their team's win in their wheelchair rugby bronze medal match against Australia at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday.

Japan's wheelchair rugby team won bronze on Sunday with a 60-52 defeat of two-time defending Paralympic gold medalists Australia, the home team's multi-pronged attack and defensive focus proving key factors in the victory.

After an emotional defeat to Britain in Saturday's semifinal, Japan hit the Yoyogi National Stadium court with clear intent to make amends.

By focusing its defense on Australia's main man Ryley Batt, Japan built an early lead and never trailed en route to a comfortable victory.

Daisuke Ikezaki again did most of the damage, scoring 23 tries, and captain Yukinobu Ike contributed 16, but they were just two of Japan's seven try-scorers. Despite the attention he attracted, Batt still scored 27 and no other Australian scored more than seven.

"(The plan was to) work hard throughout the entire match and play aggressively on both offense and defense," Ike said.

In Judo, Kazusa Ogawa won women's B2 class bronze for Japan, taking a waza-ari victory over Olga Zabrodskaia of the Russian Paralympic Committee in the 70-kilogram category.

Ogawa won Japan's second judo bronze of the games at Nippon Budokan after Yujiro Seto's on Friday.

The five-a-side soccer tournament began with Japan beating perennial contender France 4-0. Ryo Kawamura and Tomonari Kuroda both netted twice for Japan.

Japan lines up against four-time reigning Paralympic champion Brazil on Monday, with a win against the South Americans likely booking a place in the semifinals. Brazil beat China 3-0 on Sunday.

"The first goal was quality, stealing the ball and scoring the way I'm best at," Kuroda said. "The second was all about feel, just getting a good kick on the ball."

"Brazil is a formidable opponent next, but I want to put everything into the game."

After a slow start, Japan's women's goalball team has now strung together two wins in a row, the most recent a 10-0 beat down of Egypt.

The male goalballers suffered their first defeat when 2016 bronze medalist Brazil scored eight times. Japan still holds the lead in their group though, sitting atop the South Americans on goal difference.

With a 59-54 loss to Germany, Japan's women's basketball team finished the group phase with a two-win, two-loss record but is assured of a quarterfinal place.

Japan got two clear-cut wins in wheelchair tennis' morning session.

Yui Kamiji and Momoko Ohtani won their women's doubles quarterfinal in straight sets and Takashi Sanada was equally untroubled in winning his men's WT class singles second-round match.

