Karasawa, Wada win silver, bronze in men's T11 5,000 meters

Japanese long-distance runners Kenya Karasawa and Shinya Wada won silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's Paralympic T11 5,000-meter event for visually impaired athletes held at the National Stadium on Friday.
In his Paralympics debut, Karasawa, who lost his vision completely when he was 10, surged hard with a lap to go and scorched past most of the field, but Brazilian Jacques Yeltsin kicked on the final bend to cross the line first in 15 minutes, 13.62 seconds.
The 27-year-old Karasawa came home in 15:18.12 and three-time Paralympian Wada, 44, clocked 15:21.03, adding another bronze to the one he won in the same event at the 2012 London Games.
Jacques won the first athletics medal on offer at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Blind runners and their sighted guides are connected by a tether tied around the wrists or held between the fingers. For races that are 5,000 meters or longer, runners are permitted to have two guides who can sub out partway through the race.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
Kototama no sakiwau kuni
Sugoi sugoi ganbatte yo
Moderator
Please post comments in English.
ShinkansenCaboose
I have very bad eyes. Which ones are the blind in the picture? I use giant text and zoom in to read.
Kototama no sakiwau kuni
Great good job folks thats amazing
Mr Kipling
The guides are the real winners here as all must be faster than the blind they are leading. It would be better if the "guide" gave them instructions through an earpiece from the track side. "left a bit... left a bit more..straight.." etc
ThonTaddeo
@Mr Kipling - the guides are actually substituted out during the race so they only have to run at the same speed as the competitors for a portion of the distance. They're still pretty impressive, though.
@ShinkansenCaboose - I share your visual impairment and know just how you feel! In the picture, the people wearing big orange shirts are the guides, and the ones between them in ordinary running gear are the competitors.