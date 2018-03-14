Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pyeongchang Paralympics sets new record for ticket sales

PYEONGCHANG

The Pyeongchang Paralympics have set a new record for ticket sales, crossing 320,531 on Tuesday to break previous mark set in Sochi four years ago, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said in a statement.

Sales for the March 9-18 Paralympics surpassed the 316,200 tickets sold in the Sochi edition by Monday. The latest figure is nearly double the 162,974 tickets sold during the 2006 event in Turin, the IPC said.

The IPC said the figures highlight a growing global interest in Paralympic sports.

"It is fantastic news that Pyeongchang 2018 has now sold a record number of tickets to the Paralympic Winter Games," IPC President Andrew Parsons said in a statement.

"After three days of competition, the response from athletes and Koreans has been outstanding. I now hope (the organising committee) can increase the sales target further with six days of competition to go."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

